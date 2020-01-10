Illegal brick kilns eat into farmlands in plains of Garo Hills region

TURA: Large tracks of fertile farmland meant for cultivation of paddy and other crops are being destroyed to make way for dozens of illegal brick kilns all along the plain belt region of West Garo Hills for the last few weeks.

Local environmental group CEPARD along with the Garo Students’ Union have raised alarm over the sudden mushrooming of brick kilns all along the cultivated region of the district stretching from Damalgre-Mukdangra- Garobadha all the way to Rajabala, Chibinang and Phulbari.

According to the Union Ministry of Forest and Environment law, no agricultural land can be converted for industrial use.

Locally known as ‘Bangla bhata’, these kilns emit toxic smoke through its huge funnels that spread for miles in the air. With the setting up of these illegal kilns there has also begun wanton destruction of trees in the area as the operators use them as fuel to burn the bricks.

CEPARD has pointed out that dozens of these illegal kilns have sprung up in villages such as Charbatapara, Kaimbatapara, Pushkunipara, Masangpani, Gudibala, Gomaijhora, Bholarbitha, Kalithan, Bangalkhata which are along the Phulbari – Chibinang region.

“None of them have any NOCs from any department and are mainly seasonal operations. They continue to flout all rules and it is a huge concern. The departments responsible for checking such acts need to act quickly to ensure they are shut down,” demanded the Garo Students’ Union president of Phulbari Francewell Marak.

Both CEPARD and GSU have lodged complaints with the forest and environment department demanding an immediate halt to the operation of such kilns.

Divisional forest Officer Sachin Gavade has assured to act against the illegal kilns and mentioned that none of them have any permission or authority to run it.