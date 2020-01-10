MP to reward ‘cleanest locality’ in Tura town

TURA: Tura MP Agatha K Sangma on Friday urged the people of Tura town to always keep their surroundings neat and clean even as she announced that the ‘cleanest locality’ of the town would be rewarded suitably.

Agatha made the announcement during a meeting to discuss and address various civic issues of Tura town particularly collection and proper disposal of waste materials and garbage, traffic management system, water supply and the matters relating existing load shedding of electricity by power department which was held at the Tura Circuit House.

The meeting called at the behest of Tura Municipal Board, was attended by Tura MP, Agatha K. Sangma, Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh, officials from various line departments and the members of the various Developments Committees of Tura town.

Initiating the discussion, Agatha Sangma stressed on the need for sensitising the people on cleanliness and urged the concerned departments to streamline the garbage collection and disposal systems in the town. According to her, garbage and littering were commonly found after the festivals and events, which are an eyesore.

Recalling how Tura looked beautiful and clean during the sessions of Annual Baptist Convention (Dal.gipa Sobha) due to the selfless efforts of citizens of Tura town, the MP said that there is no reason why we cannot keep the town clean even now.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh informed that there would be no more garbage bins on the roadsides but said that Municipal Garbage Collection trucks and vans will collect the waste materials and garbage going around the different localities at designated points for which the Tura Municipal shall draw and prepare a comprehensive plans in due course of time, adding that there will however, be no collection of garbage on Sundays. He also directed all the households and eatery joints to have installed proper soak pits and waste pipes in their respective establishments.