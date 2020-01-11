Assam Cong condemns Centre for “imposing” CAA

GUWAHATI: Opposition Congress here condemned the BJP-led government at the Centre for “imposing” the Citizenship Amendment Act amid country-wide protests against the contentious legislation.

The Union home ministry had recently notified that the Act, under which non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan would be given Indian citizenship, would come into force from January 10, 2020.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee condemned the Centre for overlooking a democratic agitation against the Act in the region and country and on the contrary, unilaterally deciding to make the legislation effective from Friday.

“The Congress strongly condemns this move. We will never accept CAA even as it has come into force. The people of Assam will continue its agitation while anticipating the right verdict from the Supreme Court,” the statement by APCC said.

The apex court hearing on petitions arguing against the Act is scheduled for January 22, 2020

The Opposition further cautioned the ruling party of adverse consequences if the alleged harassment meted out to APCC office-bearers and party workers was not stopped.

AASU warning

Meanwhile, the All Assam Students Union, which has been spearheading a peaceful, democratic movement against the legislation, too reacted strongly, warning that the ongoing agitation would be intensified in the wake of CAA coming into effect.

The students union, in a post on its Facebook page, said that despite the Act being made effective, the indigenous people of Assam would never accept the legislation.