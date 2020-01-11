Some section of non-indigenous people against ILP: CoMSO

SHILLONG: CoMSO chairman Robert June Kharjahrin on Friday alleged that a section of non-indigenous people have approached the Home ministry and influenced it to not allow ILP in the state as it would affect tourism.

He said not only non-tribals but non-Khasi tribals, who have been granted tribal status in the state, were also attempting to influence Delhi against ILP.

He questioned their agenda to block ILP and was convinced that these groups were against autonomous district councils and wanted to convert Meghalaya into a Union Territory.

“We warn them that they should not do so. We ask the non-indigenous people as to what agenda they have as the ILP will affect only those who are not residents of the state. They have to respect the sentiments of the indigenous people and if they oppose, they should come out in the open”, he said.

Elaborating, Kharjahrin said that the people who oppose ILP are tribals but are not indigenous to the state, and then there are business groups and individuals who run guest houses who feel that ILP will bring down their earnings. He rebutted their argument saying that ILP will not affect tourism and development in the state. Not mincing words, he cautioned anti-ILP groups and said, “We know you, so stop it. Enough is enough. We can no longer accept foreigners in the state of Meghalaya.”