KSU threat to set up own check gates

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has said that it will set up its own check gates if the state government delays setting up of entry and exit points.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday after the meeting of the general executive council (GEC), president Lambokstarwell Marngar said, “What is the problem for the government? Infiltration check gates are already there, why not strengthen the existing ones as long as the entry and exit points are not functional”.

He observed that illegal immigrants pose a threat to the minority indigenous community saying if the BSF personnel can be attacked, the common people will not be any different.

He said that the union will not accept the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and will continue their opposition to it even as he pointed out that they are waiting for the verdict of the Supreme Court on the petition filed by the North East Students’ Organization (NESO).

He also said that the union will hold programmes across the Hynniewtrep land calling upon the traditional heads to be vigilant.