Pressure groups slam govt for power cuts

SHILLONG: As the state has to bear the brunt of load shedding from Monday especially at a time when Board examinations are just 20 days away, the pressure groups in the state have slammed the state government over the move, while asking it to seriously relook into its decision.

The government had ordered for eight hours of load shedding which will affect the entire state. In Shillong, the timing will be from 3 am to 6.30 am, 12.30 pm to 4 pm and 11 pm to 12 am.

While the load shedding duration seems to be long, the students preparing for the exams have a very little time.

The theory exams of Class XI Arts/Science/Commerce/Vocational) will commence from February 3 while the HSSLC exams will begin from March 2 and SSLC examinations from March 4.

Speaking on the matter, KSU president Lambok Marngar urged the state government to relook into the matter as all the students are preparing for their examinations.

Echoing similar views, CoMSO Chairman, Robert June Kharjahrin said that electricity is a basic necessity of life and it is very embarrassing for the state government as it is not able to provide power to the people.

Stating that there is huge potential in Meghalaya for power sector, he, however, rued that the functioning of the power department is below average.

“We are not happy as the load shedding would affect not only students but even people who are dependent on electricity for livelihood,” Kharjahrin said.