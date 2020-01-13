Task Force meet on Residents Act today

SHILLONG: Following the direction of the state government to implement the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, the meeting of the District Task Force of the East Khasi Hills will be held on Monday.

The government will be implementing the Residents Act of 2016 and not the ordinance which is yet to get the approval of the Governor.

“We are having a meeting of the District Task Force and we will take it up from there,” East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Matsiewdor War Nongbri said on Sunday.

Under pressure, the state government has now decided to implement the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act.

Localities have already been identified the programmes of sensitisation will start as to how the registration should be done, Rangbah Shnong, locality people and different stakeholders would be called to discuss on how the MRSSA would be implemented.

When asked how the government can go ahead with the Act when the ordinance is still pending with the Governor, War said that the government is going to organise sensitisation programmes about the existing Act of 2016 and its rules framed in 2017.