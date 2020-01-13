WGH School charges Rs 50 for Admission forms

TURA: Complaint has been made against the Principal and the Managing Committee of the Bhaitbari Higher Secondary School in West Garo Hills alleging illegal collection of fees from students for admission.

In their complaint which was submitted to the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner on Monday, the All Meghalaya Minority Students’ Union (AMMSU) claimed that the school has been charging Rs 50/- for admission forms for classes VI and IX.

The complaint to the deputy commissioner was made after several parents and guardians complained about the malpractice taking place in the school and the union has urged the official to take immediate action against the authorities. A copy of the same complained has also been forwarded to the District School Education Officer (DSEO).