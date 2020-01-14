Boston, Bhupendra support NPP-led alliance in GHADC

TURA: Dashing the hopes of the opposition in the GHADC, MDC Boston Ch Marak on Monday withdrew the no- confidence motion even as another MDC (BJP), Bhupendra Hajong, also extended support to the NPP-led alliance.

Boston and Bhupendra were among the opposition MDCs who had moved the no-confidence motion against the ruling NPP-led alliance.

Earlier on November 25 last year, the no-confidence motion against the ruling Executive Committee (EC) was moved by the opposition MDCs led by the Congress and supported by Boston and Bhupendra. On Monday, a letter withdrawing the demand for the no-confidence motion was submitted by Boston to GHADC Chairman Denang T Sangma.

“I, Boston Ch Marak, the signatory of the no-confidence motion submitted by the opposition MDCs against the EC on the 14th session of the GHADC do hereby tender the letter of withdrawal of the no-confidence motion submitted on November 25, 2019 before your chair,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, in a separate letter, Boston also extended full support to the NPP- led executive committee under the leadership of CEM Dipul R Marak. “I have full faith in the leadership and wisdom of National President of NPP Conrad K Sangma, who is also the Chief Minister of Meghalaya. He is working for the overall interest of the state and its people.

“Hence, I decided to extend my full support and cooperation to the EC of GHADC,” Boston said in his letter.

Earlier, the High Court of Meghalaya had directed the ruling EC to resume the session which was abruptly adjourned by the chairman without taking up the no-confidence motion moved by the Congress.

However, a day before the no-confidence motion was to be taken up by the Council, Boston reportedly ‘disappeared’ and there were allegations that NPP MDCs had taken him away forcibly. An FIR against the incident was also filed by the wife of Boston at the time. It was only later that Boston himself clarified that he had gone with the MDCs of his own free will.

With Boston and Bhupendra back in the ruling fold the number of MDCs in the NPP-led alliance has gone up to 16 while the opposition camp has been reduced to only 14 MDCs.