CAA exemption without ILP illogical, says KHNAM

SHILLONG: The youth wing of the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has stated that demanding exemption from the Citizenship (Amendment) Act without the implementation of the Inner Liner Permit is illogical.

In a statement issued here, president of KHNAM youth wing Thomas Passah questioned the logic behind the demand to exempt Meghalaya from CAA, saying that exemption from the Act will not protect the state in the absence of laws that monitor the entry of people into the state as the citizens in India have the right to free movement.

“Exemption is not enough as we need ILP without compromising on the need to retain the Sixth Schedule. We demand that the state government and the MLAs should remain firm in demanding ILP”, he said.

Passah said the state government should follow up with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the ILP resolution and said that the BJP MLAs should also make attempts to convince the central leaders of their party on the matter.