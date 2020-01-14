Cabinet ratifies Bill to increase reservation for SC/ST

SHILLONG: The state cabinet on Monday approved a proposal from the department of Social Welfare to ratify the Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill, 2019 relating to extension of the provision of reservation for SCs and STs.

A special session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will also be held on January 20 for ratification of the Bill that was passed by Parliament last month.

The Bill has to be ratified by state Assemblies before it is presented to the President for his assent.

No export fees

for forest produces

The state government has decided to do away with the domestic export fees charged on certain forest produces like broomstick, bay leaf, bamboo, firewood, minor minerals, etc.

The decision to this effect was taken at a cabinet meeting here on Monday.

Addressing media persons after the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the government was charging export fees of Rs 1000 per truck on forest produces and the decision to waive the fee would help farmers in generating additional revenue.

However, trader engaged in export business would have to obtain transit pass and papers to pass through gates set up by different Elaka and Hima.

The decision would make the state poorer by over Rs 6.5 crore. In 2018-19, the state government had earned Rs 6,63,53,740 as export fees. Reacting to a query, Tynsong said the Cabinet decided to do away with the export fees as the Forest department had received several petitions from stakeholders requesting exemption of export fees.

Tynsong was hopeful that small traders would be able to generate more revenue and increase their profits following the fee waiver.