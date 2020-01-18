NPP EC strength in GHADC goes up to 19

TURA: Barely ten days after two opposition MDCs gave their support to the NPP-led Executive Committee in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council tilting the balance in their favour, the ruling alliance received a further boost after three more members joined it on Friday.

In a house of 30, the Dipul Sangma-led EC now has the support of 19 MDCs.

“Today three members who were with the opposition camp – Dhormonath Ch Sangma, Smith Momin and Levastone T Sangma – gave their support to the EC and also handed over an official letter to me”, informed GHADC Chairman Denang T Sangma.

The chairman also informed that another member, Wenison Ch Marak, who had earlier defected to the opposition camp, returned to the ruling side shortly after Bhupendra Hajong of the BJP and Boston Marak came over.

The defections have dealt a severe blow to the hopes of the Opposition Congress and Deputy Chairman Mettrinson G Momin in their quest to dislodge the Dipul Marak-led executive committee and install a non-NPP government in the GHADC.