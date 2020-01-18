Parl committee to meet in city today

Amendment to Sixth Schedule

SHILLONG: As many as 27 tribal organisations and institutions will take part in the meeting with the Parliamentary Standing Committee headed by Rajya Sabha member Anand Sharma on Saturday to discuss the proposed amendment to Sixth Schedule.

Commissioner and Secretary in-charge of District Council Affairs Frederick Kharkongor said that besides many tribal organisations, there will be representations from KHADC, GHADC and JHADC. Senior state officials of concerned departments will also take part in the meeting.

The matters related to increase of seats in the district councils, representation of women and the issues related to status of unrepresented tribes in councils will figure in the meeting.

The proposed amendment also includes the need to incorporate anti-defection law in the councils.

Six MPs, officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Rajya Sabha are part of the central team.

Last year, District Council Affairs Minister James Sangma and officials of the department had met Sharma in New Delhi to apprise him about the views of the government on unrepresented tribes and the increase of seats in the councils.

According to the government, there should be exclusion of unrepresented tribes as nominated members in the councils. However, several organisations representing the unrepresented tribes had demanded their inclusion in the councils.

As far as increase of seats in councils is concerned, sources said the government may demand increase of 10 seats in the KHADC though there is a change of stand on the part of the council to this proposal.