Police summon NGO leaders

SHILLONG: Police summoned HANM president Lamphrang Kharbani and HYC vice president Donboklang Kharlyngdoh on Friday in connection with anti-CAA protests.

Speaking to reporters, Donboklang said that the police summoned him in connection with the December 13 rally organised by CoMSO

He said that summon issued by the police is to discourage the members from fighting back against any harassment. He said that he was ready to be jailed and hence was attired casually in tracksuit and slippers.

Kharlyngdoh said he has been summoned to Mawlai Police Station on Saturday.

Earlier, panic-stricken shopkeepers in Police Bazar area downed their shutters on Friday following a rumour.

Eyewitnesses said that leaders and supporters of HANM and HYC were proceeding to the Sadar Police Station in a group and this created panic in the minds of the shopkeepers and vendors leading to the closure of several shops.

The shops reopened later. Soon after the rumours, police personnel were deployed in the area.