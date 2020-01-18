Unnao case: HC seeks CBI’s response on Sengar’s appeal

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the CBI on expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s appeal challenging his conviction and life term for raping a minor girl in UP’s Unnao in 2017.

A bench of justices Manmohan and Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal allowed Sengar to deposit in 60 days the fine amount of Rs 25 lakh, out of which Rs 10 lakh will be released to the rape survivor without any condition.

The court also sought response of the survivor on Sengar’s appeal and asked his counsel to give copies of documents to the woman’s counsel.

During the hearing, the court said it was not inclined to suspend the sentence or fine amount of Sengar as he is facing prosecution in other cases after which his counsel withdrew the application for suspension of the sentence.

Sengar’s advocate claimed he was the sole earning member in the family, has two daughters of marriageable age and was facing difficulty in arranging Rs 25 lakh and the trial court had only given him time till January 20 to deposit the amount.

He urged the court that the time to deposit the amount be extended.

The bench has now posted the matter for May 4.

Sengar has sought quashing of the December 16, 2019 judgement of the trial court which convicted him.

He has also sought setting aside of the December 20 order sentencing him to imprisonment till remainder of his life. (PTI)