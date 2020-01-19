Mukul slams MDA for illegal coal transport

SHILLONG: Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma has slammed the NPP-led MDA government over the issue of illegal transportation of coal even as he stated that people of the state have started taking on the corrupt intent and practice of the government.

Talking to media persons here on Saturday, Mukul said the recent order of the Lokayukta asking CBI to probe illegal transportation of coal is an indication of something which government has been trying to hide for long but it has finally exploded .

“We have cautioned the government in the past and there has been impromptu denial from the government and the Chief Minister himself denied without even verifying whether the information which is being shared has some iota of truth,” Mukul said.

Stating that it is a tradition in the state to ensure probity in public life, Mukul added that people will not take things for granted and they have started taking on the corrupt intent and practice of the government.

Illegal transportation of coal has been reported from time to time and the matter has also been flagged by different pressure groups.

However, not much was done in this regard by the government.

The chairperson of the NGT committee headed by BP Katakey had decided to resign from the committee citing lack of cooperation from the government officials to the queries raised by him. The Lokayukta, while asking the CBI to probe the matter and submit the preliminary report within 15 days, has demanded the removal of several Meghalaya officials.