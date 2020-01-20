AIR artiste no more

SHILLONG: Icydian Swer, a well known violinist and Hawaiian guitarist of Shillong passed away on Saturday at the age of 86 after a brief illness.

She was a long time artiste with All India Radio, Doordarshan and retired as instructor for guitar and violin from the Directorate of Arts & Culture.

She is survived by her four children, Badaiahun, Rapborlang, Arkirang and Laridahun Swer at Pohkseh.

Her funeral will take place at 1 pm on Monday at the FGF cemetery Nongrah.