Dhawan in doubt for NZ tour

Bengaluru: Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan could be doubtful for India’s upcoming tour of New Zealand after he injured his shoulder early into their third ODI against Australia on Sunday.

Dhawan had been taken off the field in the fifth over of the match and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) later said in a statement that he had been taken for an x-ray.

Dhawan hurt his left shoulder in the series-deciding tie after he dived to save an Aaron Finch shot in the cover region in the fifth over. Commentators later said during the match. (IANS)