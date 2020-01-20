NFR upgrades signal system to improve safety quotient

GUWAHATI: Recent initiatives taken by the Signal & Telecommunication organisation of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) during last few months resulted in increased safety during running of trains apart from increasing reliability of assets, thereby improving punctuality.

Signal & Telecommunication organisation of NFR has already installed Electronic Interlocking in 168 stations. Electronic Interlocking has better reliability than old mechanical interlocking system, hence help in speedy and safer operations of trains.

Similarly, Block Proving Axle Counter machines have been installed in 337 block sections all over NFR; which helps in detecting train parting during movement from one station to another. To improve safety of road users, a total 554 numbers level crossing gates have been interlocked with signal of nearby stations.

Integrated Power Supply system which helps in reliable and stable power supply to various equipment for optimum function, have been provided to 362 stations. Similarly, Datalogger machine which provides real time monitoring of train movement as well as real time analysis of signal assets have also been provided in 375 stations spreading all over NFR.

Similarly, to improve sectional capacity by decreasing the train operation time, Universal Fail-Safe Block Interface has been provided in 110 block sections of NFR. Electric Lifting Barrier have been provided by replacing existing manual lifting barrier gates in 372 locations resulting in reduction in failure and improvement in safety and punctuality. Sliding boom in LC gates has been provided in total 106 LC gates to reduce failure time during breakage of gate barrier.

It may be mentioned here that NFR on Sunday replaced the mechanical signalling system in the Raninagar Jalpaiguri Junction – Jalpaiguri – Haldibari section under Katihar Division with new Electronic Interlocking system. With this no section of NFR is left with mechanical signalling system as on date.