Busy with roadshow, Kejriwal fails to file nomination for Delhi polls

New Delhi: Hundreds of AAP supporters on Monday gathered in Central Delhi to take part in Arvind Kejriwal’s mega roadshow which was to be followed by him filing his nomination but was postponed till Tuesday owing to the delay in the rally.

“I love you”, a visibly moved Kejriwal called out to his supporters as they walked with him from Valmiki Mandir near RK Ashram Marg metro station to the Hanuman Mandir near Connaught Place traversing around 2.2 kilometres in over two hours and dancing to the tunes of the party’s anthem — Acche Beete Paanch Saal, Lage Raho Kejriwal.

The ‘Walk With Kejriwal’ roadshow was to be followed by the Delhi CM going to Jamnagar House to file his nomination papers, but owing to the delay in the rally, he was unable to reach the SDM office in time.

Before joining the mega road show, Kejriwal sought the blessings of his parents at his residence. His entire family, including his wife, two children and parents reached the Valmiki Mandir at noon from where the AAP leader commenced his roadshow, ahead of filing his nomination from the New Delhi constituency.

The rally proceeded into the Inner Circle of Connaught Place and then on to Baba Kharak Singh Marg where the rally came to a halt at Hanuman Mandir.

“I had to file my nomination today but I could not because the office closes at 3 pm and I was late. I was repeatedly told to come off (vehicle) and travel to the nomination office, but how could I go? I could not leave behind the outpouring love and support from my people. We are ending the roadshow here. I will go along with my family and file my nomination on Tuesday,” he told the gathering. (PTI)