Hek’s PSO injured as gun fires accidentally

SHILLONG: The Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Health Minister A L Hek on Tuesday accidentally shot himself in his leg while he was cleaning his 9mm service pistol.

The incident happened outside the U Soso Than Auditorium on Tuesday where the Meghalaya Day programme was going on with the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma as the Chief Guest.

The PSO, Wanshan Wahlang was sitting in the front passenger seat when the incident occurred.

As per police, Wahlang was cleaning his pistol when it accidentally fired and pierced though his leg and the left front door.

He was immediately rushed to Shillong Civil Hospital.A little commotion occurred due to the incident outside the auditorium.

However, unaware of the incident outside the programme went on and concluded without a glitch.

The Health Minister on being informed rushed out of the auditorium and went to the hospital in a different vehicle.