Kejriwal fails to file nomination

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was expected to file the nomination for the February 8 assembly polls on Monday, postponed the paperwork for Tuesday as he failed to reach the office of the sub-divisional magistrate in Jamnagar on time due to delay in his roadshow.

The AAP national convener, Kejriwal on Monday held a roadshow before filing his nomination papers from the New Delhi constituency. Kejriwal paid obeisance at the Valmiki Mandir here before hopping on to an open vehicle for the roadshow between the temple and Connaught Place.

At the end of the roadshow, Kejriwal announced that he will now file the nomination on Tuesday — also the last day of filing nominations. Recalling the 2013 elections, Kejriwal earlier tweeted: “It was from here in 2013 that we took a broom for the first time to clear politics. Today, once again (after) taking the blessings of sage Valmiki, I will go to file my nomination.” (IANS)