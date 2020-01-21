Local body urges CM to solve area’s problems

TURA: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) from Mangsang in East Garo Hills has urged Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Rongjeng MLA Jim M Sangma to look into several problems being faced by the people in the area.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the committee informed that the ongoing construction of the road from Rongjeng to Adokgre via Mangsang was being delayed due to which people from the area including those passing through were facing hardships. The committee urged that the matter is looked into at the earliest.

Stating that the Jio tower in the area was yet to be made functional, the committee sought the intervention of both representatives in the matter. Besides, informing that the Mangsang Hospital has been without a doctor for six months, the committee sought appointment for the same at the earliest.