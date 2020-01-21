Man absconds after sexual assault on minor

TURA: A five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a middle-aged man in a village under Rongjeng police station in East Garo Hills recently.

Though the incident occurred a week ago, family came to know of the incident only yesterday and promptly filed a police complaint in Williamnagar. However, the accused, said to hail from Dhubri district of Assam has gone absconding.

“He ran away as soon as news broke about the incident. We have already registered a case and have alerted out counterparts in Assam,” said district police chief in-charge A T Sangma.