Meghalaya BJP seeks Centre’s support for tourism sector

SHILLONG: BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai along with state party President, Ernest Mawrie and a host of other BJP leaders, met the Union Tourism and Culture Minister of State with Independent Charge Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday and discussed about the centre’s support to the state for tourism development.

During the meeting, Sanbor Shullai requested the minister for early release of first installment of Development of Northeast Circuit for which central government has sanctioned Rs. 85 crore.

He also requested for early sanctioning of Spiritual Circuit and Prasad scheme for which the state had submitted a total project costing to the tune of Rs. 97 crore.

The central minister was told by the delegation that the state has benefitted from sustained self revenue generation and employment from Swadesh Scheme.

The MLA also requested the minister to support the state by sanctioning funds for various schemes so as to support the 20 years vision document to be launched by MTDC Ltd for overall tourism development and employment generation for the state and its youth.

The Union Tourism Minister has assured to accord priority to MTDC