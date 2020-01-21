Mixed response to diversion of cabs through Mawlai bye pass

SHILLONG: While many of the commercial vehicles coming from Guwahati are being diverted through Mawlai bye-pass by the Shillong Traffic police in order to reduce the congestion in the city, there are many people in the city who do not seem to be happy about the move.

Many people who come from Guwahati to Shillong in day time in tourist vehicles lamented that the tourist taxis are not allowed to enter the city till evening and as a result of which many people who intend to disembark from their vehicles in areas like Lumdiengjri, Jhalupara, Rilbong, Anjalee and other areas now are facing slight difficulty as they the tourist taxis drop them in other areas and Police Bazar.

A person who came from Guwahati with his family and lot of luggage said that his home is in Mawprem and since donkey years, tourist vehicles drop him in Lumdiengjri but now the taxis are being forced to divert through Mawlai Byepass.

“For me and many others will it not be good if we come straight to Lumdiengjri from Guwahati instead of taking a very long Mawlai Byepass,” the passenger said.

It may be mentioned that tourist taxis which use Mawlai Bypass have to travel through Mawlai Mawroh, Polo and finally reach Police Bazar.

Another person who had to get down in Jhalupara said,” The move of the traffic police is appreciated as they want to de-congest the town but choosing the route should be left on the driver and the passengers of the vehicle and they should be allowed to make a call whether they want to ply on this road or that.”

When contacted, police officials said that there had been complaints from the time regarding diversion of commercial vehicles through Mawlai bye pass.

However, police have to implement this order in order to reduce traffic jam in the city during the day time.

It was also informed that only entry of commercial vehicles from outside are being diverted through the bye pass even as other commercial vehicles from Nongpoh and Umsning within the state are being allowed to enter the city.

The Mawlai bye pass was inaugurated last year in order to reduce traffic congestion in the city but even now, very few people use this particular road.