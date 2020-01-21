MLAs demand special status, panel for tribals

SHILLONG: The opposition has raised issues ranging from restoration of special category status, harassment over income tax notices, the need to set up a state commission for ST/SC and violation of job reservation policy in the central government establishments during the special session on Monday.

Though the session was only for the extension of reservation of ST seats in Assembly, the legislators took the opportunity to highlight related issues.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma has urged the state government to take proactive steps so that the Centre can restore special category status to Meghalaya and other Northeastern states.

“The state should not dilute its stand with regard to special category status”, Mukul said.

He also apprised the House about frequent harassment to tribals due to Income Tax issues.

The Income Tax department had issued notices to many tribals though they are exempted from paying tax.

In response, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the government will not dilute its stand with regard to special category status.

He also assured the House that people will not be harassed in the name of Income Tax notices.

Earlier, KHNAM legislator Adelbert Nongrum said the state job reservation policy needs to be brought for review.

“The Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) issue is also pending. A lot of complications are involved in this matter. Though it is important for tribals to file returns, they are exempted from paying the Income Tax”, he said.

HSPDP member Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar said the people of the state especially those who are under ST/SC category should not depend on reservation alone but they should face competition and compete with others to excel in life.

State commission for ST

Congress MLA PT Sawkmie stressed the need of setting up a Commission for Tribals for the state in line with the National Commission for SC/ST.

He said the state commission to deal with the tribals will help in addressing their varied issues.

Currently, Meghalaya has state commission for women, children and human rights.

Meghalaya Public Service Commission, Electricity Regulatory Commission, Information Commission and Food Commission have also been set up by the state government.

In this context, Sawkmie said the state can set up its own commission for Scheduled Tribe.

In response, Conrad welcomed the suggestion of the legislator for establishing a separate commission for tribals. “We will discuss the matter as the rights of STs are to be protected”, he said.

Job reservation

Congress legislator George Lyngdoh raised the issue of job reservation in central government establishments and pointed out that as per the office memorandum of the Centre, the percentage of job reservation for tribals in Meghalaya especially in C and D category posts is 44.

However, this is hardly followed while recruiting the candidates, he said.

He pointed out that the reply to an RTI application had revealed that there was delay in implementing the reservation policy for many years.

The chief minister said the matter will be followed up.