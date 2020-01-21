National Nuggets

Man held for bid to kill mother of woman he stalked

Thane: An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested on Monday for allegedly attempting to kill the 52- year-old mother of a woman whom he had been stalking in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said. Meena Tayde, a ragpicker, lived with her 30-year-old daughter, who separated from her husband 10 years ago, in Powai Chowk area of Ulhasnagar township here, an official at Central police station said. The accused, Naresh Anil Gangawane (28), was allegedly stalking Tayde’s daughter since last six months but the latter had been spurning his advances, he said, adding that he also used to abuse the two women. On Sunday afternoon, he allegedly attacked Tayde with a sword, the official said. The victim, who sustained severe injuries, was rushed to a hospital where she was undergoing treatment, he said. Based on the victim’s complaint, the accused was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the Arms Act, he added. (PTI)



Man beaten up for allegedly trying to kidnap girl from wedding

Malda: A man was beaten up after he allegedly tried to kidnap a child from a wedding in West Bengal’s Malda district, police said on Monday. The incident happened on Sunday night in Englishbazar town’s Buroburitola area. Police said they are yet to identify the man who was rescued and admitted to the Malda Medical College and Hospital. The child’s uncle, Chotu Singh, said that he stopped the accused when he was walking away with his niece in his lap from the wedding venue. “When we stopped him, he said he was taking my niece to get her sweets from the market. However, no one knew him. At that time, there was some scuffle and he was injured in it,” Singh said. An official of the Englishbazar police station said that the accused has been detained. Further investigations are underway, he said. (PTI)



Suspected man-eating leopard caged

Alipurduar (West Bengal): The forest department on Monday caged a full-grown leopard, suspected to be a man-eater, inside a tea garden in Alipurduar district of West Bengal, a forest department official said. A leopard has been creating terror in the tea gardens of Madarihat area. The animal killed a 14-year-old girl on December 17 and her body was recovered from another tea garden. Following this, the forest department set up cage traps at nine places inside several tea gardens of Madarihat. “A leopard was found inside a cage at Garganda tea garden this morning. It was taken to a rescue centre in South Khayerbari,” the official said. However, it is yet to be ascertained whether the captured animal is the man-eating leopard. “It could be confirmed only after thorough observation of the leopard,” he said. (PTI)



Unattended bag creates bomb scare

Mangaluru: An unattended bag near ticket counters of the Mangaluru airport in Karnataka created a bomb scare on Monday. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is maintaining the security of the airport, cordoned off the area. Mangaluru Police Commissioner P S Harsha rushed to the airport along with a police team. An extensive search operation began with the help of bomb disposal and dog squads, and metal detectors. “The CISF had found a suspicious bag, handled it as per the safety protocols and quickly informed the police control room. We have placed the bag in the isolation bay as per the safety protocol,” Harsha later said in a video message. The police commissioner said the citizens had been kept away from the bag, adding that the situation was peaceful and the police were taking all precautions. According to some reports, two persons had come in an autorickshaw and placed the bag there. Police said they are verifying the CCTV footage. (PTI)



Fake pharmacy call centre busted

Mumbai: Two people were arrested in Andheri in the metropolis for allegedly operating a fake call centre that targeted United States nationals on the pretext of selling cheap medicines online, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team raided the third floor of Sumer Plaza and busted a fake call centre and arrested two people, identified as Mudassar Harun Makandar (34) and Ashley Glen D’souza (34) on Friday, Unit XI senior inspector Sunil Mane said. “They would target US citizens through VoIP calls by claiming to be an online pharmacy. They would offer to sell Viagra, Cilais and Levitra, generally medicines for sexual problems like erectile dysfunction, at cheap rates. Once the sale was made and the payment obtained online, the accused would stop contact with the buyer,” another official said. A case was registered for cheating and impersonation under relevant sections of IPC and Information Technology Act, the official said. (PTI)