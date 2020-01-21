NITI Aayog CEO assures fund to transform Meghalaya

SHILLONG: CEO, NITI Aayog , Amitabh Kant banks on the innovative drive of the young population in the state to deal with challenges faced while also assuring the government of the support from NITI Aayog in this regard.

Speaking at the Meghalaya Entrepreneurship & Start up Summit 2020 at the State Convention Centre here, he said that NITI Ayog would partner with the state government to set up Tinkering Labs in schools across the State, to make Meghalaya as the centre of organic farming and a centre for value-added tourism. He also assured the state of funding from NITI Aayog.

As for the Tinkering Labs, he said that NITI Aayog would support 500 Tinkering Labs in the state. As for the setting up of Incubation Centers in the state, he said that the Incubation centers in the state. He also said that NITI Ayog would support Meghalaya with ten more Incubation Centres.

He said that the state could emerge as champions and in tourism and create unique products in terms of organic farming.

Stating that India has grown at an average of 7.5 per cent per annum in the last five years, he said that the young population should come up with innovative ideas to deal with challenges that the country and the state is facing such as in agriculture, re-using water, convert waste into energy.

Speaking about artificial intelligence (AI), he said that machine learning would be a fundamental transformation taking place in the health sector as well as in classroom learning.

Kant also assured budding entrepreneurs present at the event that a summit would be organised wherein the state entrepreneurs would interact with other start-up entrepreneurs from the country so that the start-up scenario can be emulated here.

He said that India was going through the biggest socio economic transition with a high population of youth as compared to other nations therefore it was a rare opportunity for disruptions, innovations and drive start ups and have young people to find solutions to many challenges the country was facing.