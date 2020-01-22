Dwayne opens up about father’s death in video

After a few days of father Rocky Johnson passing away, Dwayne Johnson finally opened up about the incident.

According to a report by Fox News, the 75-year-old, who succumbed to deep vein thrombosis, was close to son Dwayne. The ‘Fast and Furious’ actor shared in a video on Monday, “As you know, I lost my old man a few days ago. I lost him just like that, didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to him.”

He continued, “I would give anything right now to give him a big ole hug and a big ole kiss before he crossed over and just say thank you and I love you and I respect you. I didn’t get a chance to say that, but such is life, as many of you know.”

He also recalled his close relationship with father by voicing, “There’s a unique father-and-son bond that’s so unique and it’s a testosterone-driven bond that’s irreplaceable. So there’s so much about my old man and all of his complexities that only me as his son can understand.”

Revealing about the health condition of his father during his last few days, Dwayne said in a gloomy voice, “He had not been feeling well,” Dwayne said. (ANI)