Forum to sensitize public on safe driving, new MV Act

TURA: The New Tura Development Forum (NTDF) in collaboration with the District Administration is organizing an ‘Awareness Campaign on Safe and Disciplined Driving’ with special reference to the New Motor Vehicles Act in Tura on January 28.

The programme is being organized at the P A Sangma Stadium from 12 pm to 2 pm in which drivers and owners of all vehicles have been requested to attend. The decision to organize the programme was taken in view of the issue of reckless and indiciplined driving especially by the youths, being raised in several meetings and forums conducted by the District Administration.“Random overtaking, over speeding and random parking by inconsiderate drivers are posing inconvenience to the general commuters of the town on account of traffic congestion as well as risk to human life. With the new motor vehicles act coming into force, the penalties for violation of traffic rules have also become heavier. So to curb all hazards or to reduce it to the maximum, we are organizing the programme in the interest of the general public,” L Ch Momin, the General Secretary of NTDF informed.