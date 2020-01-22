N-E students take part in Cultural Peace Rally in Tura

TURA: Hundreds of young college boys and girls from different states of the north east who are attending the weeklong North-East National Service Scheme Festival-2020 in Tura marked through the main thoroughfares of the town while participating in a cultural peace rally on Wednesday morning.

Dressed in their colourful and traditional tribal outfits, the motley multitudes of youth numbering more than three hundred enthusiastic NSS volunteers walked in unison carrying banners and flags to propagate the message of peace and showcasing the diverse cultures in North-East region.

The rally which began from Don Bosco College winded its way through Sampalgre, Chandmari, Ringrey, Jerusalem road and back to the college. The procession of myriad hued and varied designs of traditional dresses sent out a very message of Unity in Diversity.

The young people under the aegis of NSS, and the supervision of Don Bosco College Tura, proved yet once again that young people can be at the forefront showing the way to a world where everyone can be accepted and accommodated. The colourful traditional attires epitomized the North-Eastern youth’s great sense of origin, tradition and sense of belongingness to their region. Such a great gesture towards peace on the part of the NSS volunteers from the North Eastern region of India was supported by the Tura Police Force who escorted the rally all throughout.

Fr. Bivan R. Mukhim, Principal College, Tura stated that the chief objective of the Peace Rally was to integrate the varied culture across North East signalling peace.