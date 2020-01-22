Trucks seized with illegal coal

SHILLONG: Old habits indeed die hard. Even after Lokayukta asking the CBI to enquire into alleged illegal transportation of coal in the state, the activity continues with impunity with a few trucks carrying illegal coal being seized in the past few days.

On January 19 around 4.30 am, police detected two dumper trucks (ML11 4417 and ML05 R 9559) at Lad Umsaw Ri-Bhoi, while transporting coal with lime stones on top to camouflage it.

Earlier on January 18, police detected and seized one coal-laden truck (AS01 LC 6846) driven by one Bikrom Boro at Lad Umsaw, Ri-Bhoi for violation of NGT order. On January 14, police from Umkiang PP East Jaintia Hills seized two trucks (AS01 BC 1499 and AS01 DD 3691), while illegally transporting coal in violation of NGT order.