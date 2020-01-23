2 minor boys of a family charred to death

CM orders probe into incident

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, two children of a family died of burn injuries after a fire broke out at a multi-storied house in the Wireless area here on Thursday afternoon.

Reportedly, Ishan Goswami (8) and his brother, Ivan Goswami (4) were inside house number two of Basisthapur Byelane when the mishap occurred around 1pm.

The cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained.

“The first floor of the building was completely gutted in the fire. The bodies have been sent to Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) and the situation is under close watch,” a police official said.

Some LPG cylinders were reportedly recovered by fire-fighters from the house.

Meanwhile, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal offered his condolences to the bereaved family and asked the Kamrup (metropolitan) deputy commissioner to institute an inquiry into the incident.