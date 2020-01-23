Lokayukta asks DGP to arrange security for coal petitioner

Threat perception after CBI probe

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Lokayukta has asked the Director General of Police to provide security to the petitioner, Abhijit Basumatary, who had revealed the nexus of coal racketeers with the officials.

Following the petition, the chairperson of the Meghalaya Lokayukta, PK Musahary, had ordered a CBI probe into the coal racket.

The Lokayukta on Wednesday asked the DGP to provide a PSO and a house guard to Basumatary.

While Basumatary is a resident of Dawki, he has a temporary house in Guwahati.

According to the Lokayukta, since the petitioner is fighting with strong racketeers who are working through a wide network, there is a need to provide security.

Earlier on January 9, the Lokayukta had asked the CBI to submit a preliminary report regarding the coal racket within 15 days.

He also asked the chief secretary to effect the immediate transfer of officials under different departments whose names find place in the list furnished by the petitioner within 10 days to facilitate uninterrupted inquiry by the CBI.

The official order regarding the matter was delivered to both CBI and the government on January 13.

The order of the Lokayukta said that the petition highlights the racket in the export and import of goods, particularly coal, betel nut, boulders and others which are being transported in violation of central and state laws, mostly from East Jaintia Hills through different points and check gates along the Indo-Bangladesh border covering Barak Valley in Assam and Khliehriat by a network set up by some dishonest businessmen in collusion with some unscrupulous civil and police officials.

The officials belong to Geology and Mining, Transport, Supply and Sales Tax departments and Central Land Customs department.