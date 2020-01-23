Passengers lament STP’s diversion of road at Mawlai bypass

SHILLONG: Many people have lamented the move of the Shillong Traffic Police (STP) diverting commercial vehicles, arriving from Guwahati, from Mawlai Bbypass in order to reduce the congestion in the city.

People who come from Guwahati to Shillong during day hours in tourist vehicles lamented that the tourist taxis are not allowed to enter the city till evening. As a result, many of them, who intend to disembark from their vehicles in areas like Lumdiengjri, Jhalupara, Rilbong and Anjalee among other areas, now face slight difficulty as the taxis drop them in other areas and at Police Bazar.

A person, who came from Guwahati with his family and heavy luggage, said that his home is in Mawprem and since donkey’s years, tourist vehicles dropped him in Lumdiengjri but now the taxis are being forced to divert from Mawlai bypass.

“For me and many others, will it not be good if we come straight to Lumdiengjri from Guwahati instead of taking a very long route from Mawlai bypass,” the passenger asked.

It may be mentioned that tourist taxis that ply via the particular road would have to travel through Mawlai Mawroh, Polo and finally Police Bazar.

Another person, who had to get down in Jhalupara, said, “The move of the traffic police is appreciated as they want to de-congest the town but choosing the route should be left on the driver and the passengers of the vehicle and they should be allowed to make a call on whether they want to ply on this road or the other”.

When contacted, police officials said there have been complaints from the time when this move was made.

However, they said that the order has to be implemented in order to reduce traffic jam in the city during daytime.

It was also informed that only commercial vehicles entering from Guwahati into the city are being diverted whereas other commercial vehicles from Nongpoh and Umsning are being allowed to enter the city.

The Mawlai bypass was inaugurated last year in order to reduce traffic congestion in the city but even now, very few people use this particular road.