Rymbui launches DIKSHA for Meghalaya

SHILLONG: Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui launched the Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing (DIKSHA) app for Meghalaya on Thursday.

Launched by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), DIKSHA is a customizable national digital infrastructure that states can use for their respective teacher-centric initiatives. Students and teachers will be able to use energised textbooks and DIKSHA to access and create high quality teaching, learning and assessment resources for all subjects and levels in all Indian languages.

In his speech, Rymbui said the app is a unique platform which can be used by the students and teachers and stated that it is up to the education department to take the initiative forward as it will play an important role to disseminate the project to the students’ community.

The state of Meghalaya has printed the first edition of Energised Text Books for Core Science and Mathematics for Classes 9 & 10 this academic year after the conduct of series of workshops for developing contents.