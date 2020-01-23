Shylla calls for resolution of boundary row with Assam

SHILLONG: Meghalaya’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla has called upon the State Government to take pro-active steps to resolve the vexed boundary row with Assam.

“It is high time to take a call on this issue and even the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is taking positive steps that this should be done,” said the Revenue and Disaster Management Minister.

Pointing out that whenever a dispute arises, both sides make claims, Shylla said, “We don’t know who has the right document and this is the reason that there is a dispute”.

Informing that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has personally told him that the state government is trying to get the Chief Ministerial level talks happen at the earliest, Shylla said, “Chief Minister has informed that they are trying to resolve it but we cannot say what will be the outcome of the meeting”.

With no dates for the meeting scheduled as yet, Shylla said that they don’t know when the meeting will take place, but the respective government are on the track to get this meeting done at the earliest.

“Hopefully this meeting will be successful,” he added.

Going by the Khasi and Garo population in some of the disputed areas, Shylla said, “Having our people, garos, khasis, out there shows that this land belongs to us”.

Stating that it is of prime importance to resolve the differences, Shylla said, “Our people are living out there and we cannot leave our people to suffer somewhere else”.

“We are trying our very best to ensure that our people are together with us living in the same state,” he added.