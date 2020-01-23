UDP leader Jemino hopes for AR in KHADC

SHILLONG: General secretary of the United Democratic Party (UDP), Jemino Mawthoh expressed optimism that Administrator’s Rule (AR) will be imposed in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and a special session will be convened.

Speaking to reporters after the central executive meeting on Thursday, he was asked on the matters surrounding the KHADC wherein the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) was ousted from power after ruling the district council for eight months.

“It is unfortunate that such a situation came up in the district council but we are waiting for a response. Something is going to come up. May be by today or tomorrow some communication is being made to the Governor and hope that it will be positive and we hope that the AR will be imposed in the KHADC and then have the (special) session and we are confident as we have more numbers this time that we can form the EC in the KHADC”, he said.

Commenting to a query, chief advisor of the UDP, Bindo Lanong argued that the Chief Executive Member (CEM) is elected in the floor of the House but CEM can be pushed aside or dismissed even if it is not in the floor of the House. He added that a tabling a no confidence motion in the House was more open and a democratic process to defeat the CEM.

“It is not only in the floor of the House that the CEM can be defeated but the CEM can be defeated outside when he loses majority”, he remarked.

According to him, the United Progressive Front (UPF) does not command majority at all as two of its members have joined the UDA.