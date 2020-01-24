Crime rate remains high

Graph witnessed a dip in 2019

SHILLONG: Crime continues to remain high in the state although the graph witnessed a dip in 2019 over 2018 with 2797 cases of cognisable crimes under IPC and local/ special laws registered during the year.

In 2018, the figure was 3482. As per the Meghalaya Police data, last year till September, 2333 cases of crime were recorded under IPC and 464 under local/ special laws.

As per the data, there were 59 murder cases, 74 cases of rape and 96 cases of kidnapping and abduction.

Besides, there were 78 cases of assault on women with intent to outrage modesty. Also, there were 195 cases under POCSO Act as well.

There were 176 cases of burglary, 566 cases of theft and 45 cases of extortion.

As for cognisable crimes under local/ special laws, there were 83 cases under NDPS Act and 66 under IT Act.

In 2018, there were 95 cases of murder and 50 of attempt to murder and 87 of rape. There were 671 theft cases as well. The number was higher in 2017 at 3951.

In comparison, the number was 3582 in 2016 whereas in 2015 and 2014, the numbers were 4406 and 3983 respectively.