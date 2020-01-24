Meet discusses roadmap for NE bamboo development

GUWAHATI: A day-long consultative meeting to discuss the future course of bamboo development in the Northeast was held at the Cane and Bamboo Technology Centre (CBTC) at Byrnihat on Friday.

The consultative meeting analysed the strengths, opportunities and limitations of bamboo development in the region and discussed ways to take it to the next level through a wide range of activities such as plantation, industries, handicrafts, furniture, construction, food, fuel, etc, a statement said.

“The objective is to take the bamboo sector to the next level by bringing together grassroots stakeholders and all other stakeholders including experts, industries, designers and market intelligence guides,” it added.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of K Moses Chalai, Secretary, North Eastern Council, Shillong.

Senior officers of NEC, CBTC and practitioners in the bamboo sector from the region (artisans, entrepreneurs, bamboo machine manufacturers) besides some experts also took part in the discussions.