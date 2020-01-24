UDP hopeful of Administrator Rule in KHADC

SHILLONG: The general secretary of the UDP, Jemino Mawthoh, on Thursday expressed optimism that Administrator’s Rule (AR) will be imposed in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and a special session convened after that.

He was speaking to reporters on matters relating to the KHADC after the party’s central executive meeting.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) was ousted from power after ruling the KHADC for eight months. The UDP is part of the UDA.

“It was an unfortunate situation, but we are waiting for a response. Something is going to come up”, he said adding some communication could be made to the governor in this regard “by today or tomorrow.”

“We hope AR will be imposed in the KHADC and then have the (special) session. We are confident of forming the EC as we have more numbers this time”, he said. Responding to a query, chief advisor of the UDP, Bindo Lanong, argued that the Chief Executive Member (CEM) is elected on the floor of the House, but can be removed even outside. He said that a no-confidence motion in the House is a more open and democratic process to defeat a CEM.

“It is not only on the floor of the House that the CEM can be defeated, but can be defeated even outside when he loses majority”, he said.

According to him, the United Progressive Front (UPF) does not command majority as two of its members have joined the UDA.