Hek ready to give up cabinet berth to Shullai

SHILLONG: BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister, AL Hek, on Monday said that he would abide by the party if it were to ask him to give up his berth to MLA and party colleague, Sanbor Shullai.

The BJP, which supports the MDA government, has only two MLAs.

Talking to media persons here on Monday, Hek, who is the Health Minister said, “As far as arrangements are concerned, you can ask the party high command and whatever arrangements it makes, I will abide by it”.

Sources had earlier claimed that both the BJP leaders in the state would be cabinet ministers for a term of two-and-a-half years each. Hek took up the berth first while Shullai was asked to replace him in the second half of the government’s term.

When asked if there was any agreement in this regard, Hek said, “I don’t know anything, but whatever the party high command decides, I will abide by it”.

As far as the Cabinet reshuffle in the NPP-led MDA government is concerned, NPP top brass has maintained that there is no plan for any reshuffle at the moment and the matter has not been discussed as of now.

The MDA government, which is being supported by several parties including UDP, HSPDP, NCP, PDF and a few Independent MLAs apart from the BJP, would complete two years in office in April.