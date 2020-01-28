Rs 314 cr more for NIT M’laya

SHILLONG: The Union HRD Ministry has sanctioned an additional amount of Rs 314 crore for the NIT Meghalaya at Sohra.

This was informed by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma who met the Union HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, in New Delhi on Monday.

Grateful to the Hon’ble Minister of the @HRDMinistry @Dr RP Nishank for sanctioning an additional amount of Rs. 314cr for NIT #Meghalaya at Cherrapunji (Sohra),” Conrad Sangma tweeted.

During the meeting, both also discussed about the application for reservation of seats at North East Regional Institute of Education (NERIE), Shillong.

NIT Meghalaya is one among the 31 NITs in the country established under the NIT Act 2007 (Amended 2012) as institutes of national importance, which are funded by the union ministry of human resource development.

NIT’s permanent campus is currently under construction at Sohra, 53 km from Shillong.

The Centre had earlier earmarked Rs 800 crore for the NIT project.

The Centre has released and allocated Rs 165.14 crore in the last three years for construction of the permanent campus in Sohra.

The institute is currently functioning from its temporary campus at Laitumkhrah in the city with branches of engineering comprising undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes.

Currently, 930 students are enrolled in various branches of study in NIT, Meghalaya.