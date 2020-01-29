IOA panel for swift execution of Games master plan

GUWAHATI: The chairman of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) coordination commission for Meghalaya, R.K. Sacheti indicated that based on preliminary presentation, the National Games in Meghalaya could be conducted in 2022 but would require swift implementation of the master plan.

A meeting was held between the IOA Coordination Commission and officials of the sports department, Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA) in Shillong on Wednesday during which a presentation of the outline of the preliminary master plan was made.

The chairman IOA coordination commission also recommended a meeting of the government, MSOA and NSF/IOA in Delhi to finalise the technical aspects of the venues/field of play, etc at the earliest.

The meeting was chaired by D Vijay Kumar D, commissioner, sports etc in presence of W.A.M. Booth, director, sports and youth affairs, Meghalaya, J Lakiang, chief engineer, State Sports Council, John F Kharshiing, working president, MSOA, Chiranjib Choudhury, general secretary, MSOA, Ian Lyngdoh, vice president, MSOA and member GTCC, and other officials.

The chairman also had an informal interaction with the members of the executive council, MSOA where the discussions revolved around availability of infrastructure, team preparation process of Meghalaya and practice venues.

The chairman IOA coordination commission will inspect the proposed venue for the main stadium on Thursday morning (8.30am).

Discussions would continue on Thursday after inspection of the Games village at Umsawli and JN stadium in the morning hours and would be followed up with a meeting to be chaired by the state sports minister.