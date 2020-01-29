Kharlukhi paints BJP, Congress with same brush

SHILLONG: A day after the state BJP accused its ally NPP of cheating following the political drama in GHADC, the latter’s state president, WR Kharlukhi, on Tuesday slammed the saffron party and Congress saying both sleep in the same bed in GHADC and JHADC.

Kharlukhi said both the BJP and Congress were working together and in the state there is no difference between the two.

He also said that it is up to the BJP to have differences with the NPP, but his party has none with its ally.

“They (Congress and BJP) are fighting all over India, but here they are bhai bhai and they favour each other’s policy and ideology,” he said.

According to Kharlukhi, the Congress attacks NPP in a manner to show as if they are anti-BJP, but when it suits them, the same party is their best friend.

An angry BJP has lashed out over the events that took place in the special session of the GHADC in Tura on Monday wherein the Dipul Marak-led EC survived after the chairman decided against taking up the no-confidence motion on the ground the lead petitioner had withdrawn it and submitted an affidavit on January 9.

The BJP, which recently raised its tally to nine MDCs after some Congress and Independent members joined the party, was a front-runner for the new executive committee.

It was expected to be the first BJP-led EC in the history of the GHADC until the NPP stepped in and hijacked the move.

BJP had said that the move by the GHADC chairman to not hold the no-confidence motion was totally unconstitutional and absolutely condemnable.

When contacted, BJP leader AL Hek said though he is not much aware about the developments in GHADC, he added that NPP and BJP and all other partners are also sleeping together in the MDA government.