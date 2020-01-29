VDP holds meet with police on raising day

TURA: As part of the observation of raising day of Village Defense Organization a meeting of VDP Secretaries and volunteers of South West Garo Hills district was held with district Police officials and Circle Organizer (C.O.) at Betasing on Wednesday.

The meeting, besides highlighting the importance of VDPs in assisting the Police in maintenance of law and order and peace and tranquility in the respective villages, stressed the need to strengthen the village defense mechanism as VDPs are the first responders in any given situation.

During the meeting, the problems and requirements of the VDPs were also discussed.