Amit Shah to meet Meghalaya delegation after Delhi polls

Conrad calls on Union Home Minister

TURA: Union Home Minister Amit shah has assured Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma that he will meet a delegation from the state in regards to the implementation of the Inner Line Permit after conclusion of the elections to the Delhi Assembly which is scheduled to take place next month.

“I had a meeting with the union home minister and we discussed numerous issues relating to the state of Meghalaya and the North East and conveyed to him the resolution passed in the state assembly seeking implementation of the ILP in our state. I informed him that a delegation from Meghalaya would like to meet him in this regard and the Union Home Minister was very positive and assured that he will be sending an official intimation on this right after the Delhi elections are over,” said Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Following the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament on 11th December, last year, and the President of India giving his assent to it to become an Act, the next day, there had been widespread protests across many states, particularly Assam and Meghalaya, over apprehensions of widespread immigration from neighbouring countries, particularly Bangladesh.

In a bid to shield the state from the Citizenship Amendment Act, a special session of the Meghalaya Assembly, was called by the Conrad K Sangma government to demand the Inner Line Permit which was unanimously passed by all the members.

During his meeting with Amit Shah on Thursday, the chief minister also discussed issues relating to the three district councils in the state.

“I updated the home minister and briefed him on various issues concerning each of the district councils. We also discussed about the various projects we have taken up on a large scale in the state including the upcoming National Games,” informed the chief minister adding that a project of the Social Justice Ministry which is pending with the union cabinet was also raised with the home minister who in turn assured to discuss with Prime Minister Modi.