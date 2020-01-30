FKJGP warns shop owners for giving refuge to outsiders

SHILLONG: The FKJGP, Malki Circle found out that most shop owners illegally allow outsiders to take refuge in their shops at Malki Market.

In a statement issued here, president of FKJGP, Malki circle Wilfortis Lyngdoh Mawphlang has questioned the Dorbar Shnong as to the action it will take against the shop owners for allowing their shops to be refuge for outsiders.

He said that it is the responsibility of the Dorbar to monitor shop owners.

The organization has warned shop owners who are mostly indigenous people to not continue allowing outsiders inside the shop. It threatened to take the matter to concerned authorities if the shop owners continue to do so.