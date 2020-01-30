Headman refutes allegations by VEC

SHILLONG: Headman of Kyndong Wahlang, Shngainsing Nongbri refuted the allegations of Village Council Employment (VEC) secretary Ovarwell Lyngdoh.

In a press conference, Nongbri said that the new office bearers of the Dorbar Shnong were elected in consultation with the people of the village. As for the job card holders, Nongbri said that there is no surreptitious activity and everything is done in transparency.

He alleged that Lyngdoh was not honest and the works he monitors are sub-standard and claimed that people are complaining.